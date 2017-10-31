Harvey Weinstein 'Thinks He's A Martyr For Social Change'

Harvey Weinstein always thought he was special, but this is ridiculous

A Page Six report this morning - strongly denied as 'absurd' by the disgraced movie mogul's rep, we should emphasize - claims that he has been telling confidants that the ever widening sexual-harassment scandal happened for a reason and “that he was born to take the fall for his behavior in order to ‘change the world.’ He is resigned to his punishment — as a martyr for social change.”

If Weinstein does hope to change the world, it seems likely he will have to do so from outside the gilded world of the Hollywood elite, as he has been handed a lifetime ban from the Producers Guild of America, the PGA announced Monday.

The guild released a statement, saying, "In light of Mr. Weinstein’s widely reported behavior — with new reports continuing to surface even now — the Producers Guild’s National Board has voted unanimously to enact a lifetime ban on Mr. Weinstein, permanently barring him from PGA membership. This unprecedented step is a reflection of the seriousness with which the Guild regards the numerous reports of Mr. Weinstein’s decades of reprehensible conduct. Sexual harassment can no longer be tolerated in our industry or within the ranks of Producers Guild membership. As stated previously, the PGA's Officers and National Board of Directors have created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to combat sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.”

More than 80 women have so far accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault or rape — and the list continues to grow, with New York Times yesterday alleging victims of Weinstein’s victims behavior go back to the ’70s.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied “any allegations of nonconsensual sex" through reps.