Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Georgina Chapman Leans On Weiner Ex Huma Abedin

Georgina Chapman is seeking support from Huma Abedin as she struggles to cope with the tide of revelations about her estranged husband, Harvey Weinstein, according to a new report.

Page Six reports today that Chapman reached out to Abedin, the wife of convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner, whom she is in the process of divorcing, citing a “well-placed source.”

The British model and actress Cara Delevingne is the latest celebrity to come forward with allegations of Weinstein’s attempted sexual coercion, joining a roll call of female Hollywood stars including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Page Six reports that Chapman and Abedin got to know each other because of Weinstein’s numerous fundraising events for Hillary Clinton, who has now vowed to return the cash.

Abedin was Clinton’s top aide.

Her husband was convicted of sexting a minor and is serving a 21-month jail sentence.

The Clintons have reportedly rented a summer house next door to Weinstein and Chapman’s Amagansett estate in the Hamptons for several years.

A source close to Chapman told Page Six, “One of the people Georgina has reached out to is Huma, who has been through this kind of scandal and media storm, and survived with her dignity intact. They are both mothers, they have both been in a situation where their husbands turned out to be a different person than the man they thought they knew.”

The source told Page Six that while they first met through Weinstein’s Clinton connections, Abedin went to Chapman’s daughter’s birthday party in the Hamptons this summer, and they have remained in contact.

Chapman announced this week that she was leaving Weinstein, saying: “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.”

Meanwhile pressure is building for Weinstein to be stripped of a UK honor he was awarded by the Queen.

Weinstein could be stripped of his CBE (Commander of the British Empire) after MPs sought to refer him to the honors forfeiture committee as more allegations of sexual misconduct emerged yesterday.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said the reports are “deeply concerning” but highlighted the independence of the committee.

The independent committee has the power to remove honors if the person concerned is imprisoned for at least three months for a criminal offense or if they are “censured or struck off by a professional or regulatory body for something directly relevant to their honor.”

In his first interview since his wife announced she was leaving him following a cascade of sexual harassment and assault allegations, Harvey Weinstein told Page Six TV's Emily Smith that he is “profoundly devastated,” adding, “I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else.”