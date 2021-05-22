These Kitchen Knives Are as Functional as They Are Beautiful

Scouting Report: These minimalist knives are lightweight, durable, and stylish. They’re perfect if you need to upgrade your knives after a year of cooking at home.

I live for a good knife. Since I’m still cooking more, having sharp, easy-to-use knives just an arm’s distance away is a must. The main problem with knives is that they lose their edge over time, and then cutting or chopping anything can be, well, annoying (and dangerous). I recently discovered a new brand of knives that doesn’t just make knives that are great to use as a home cook, but they are easy to sharpen and maintain, too.

Hast Chef's Knife Titanium Black Buy at Amazon $ 119 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hast knives may be the most beautiful of any knife you’re likely to see out there, but that’s not only what makes them great. They are made with Matrix Powder Steel, which the brand says makes the knife more durable, sharper, and easier to use than a traditional stainless steel knife. I found all three claims to be spot on. The knife is one of the lightest weights I’ve tried, yet extremely balanced. This means that chopping a ton doesn’t lead to hand cramps—instead, the chef’s knife is substantial enough to chop through anything, yet easy to wield that it can feel like a paring knife in the palm of my hand. The knives themselves come out of the box very sharp, and if you opt for the set of 4, it comes with a honing rod that will make sharpening them a breeze. They are also extremely durable—as someone who is a rather clumsy/careless cook at times, they’ve passed my durability test with flying colors. I also like how easy they are to clean—because of the minimalist design, they have no rivets or crevices. The black knife, the one I got, also doesn’t accrue water stains as other stainless steel knives tend to, making it look just as beautiful as the first time I used it, to the last.

The knives are available in packs or sold separately. Both are great options depending on what you’re looking for—whether that means a new, complete set, or just a workhorse of a Chef’s knife. Either way, not only will it be the best looking knife you own, you won’t be able to stop using it, either.

