Officers Shot, Homes on Fire in Hawaii Standoff

Two police officers were reportedly shot and a fiery standoff appeared to be under way Sunday in Waikiki, a neighborhood in Honolulu.

A dramatic Facebook live video shot by a local resident showed heavily armed officers swarming around several homes engulfed in flames.

“I was walking my dogs and now we’re under siege. This has never happened before here,” she said in the video. “It’s pretty sad. Pray for us, please. Pray for us.”

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that cops responding to an assault call on Hibiscus Drive were shot by a gunman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.