I don’t generally consider myself an oaf but, until recently, have never taken the time to buy skincare and hair products with intention. The soap- and shampoo-labeled bottles on the lower shelves at pharmacies were all the guidance I needed. If I ran out of one, I’d usually use the other interchangeably until I had time to get to a pharmacy (no rush), and isn’t face wash only for people with acne? Well, after Hawthorne asked me to take its quiz and sent me a custom-made personal care package, I’m convinced in the need to invest more in my toiletries. The quiz takes just a few minutes and asks about your priorities. From preferred smells to daily habits and skin and hair types, you share how you’d want to model your toiletry collection. And then Hawthorne curates your personalized care routine. You’d get products based on your choices. I got ones based on mine:

I got a natural, aluminum-free deodorant that draws on coconut oil, arrowroot powder, and sunflower oil for a very unique and very subtle scent I really like.

The exfoliating body wash requires just a dab on my loofah and the exfoliating bar of soap they included is aimed at revitalizing skin (which I read as something I’ll use semi-regularly to complement more daily washing).

The shampoo is one of the most refreshing ones I’ve experienced and includes argan oil, coconut oil, and vitamin B5. I use it mostly after the gym so am extremely sweaty and it completely refreshes.

And the conditioner packs shea butter, sunflower extract, avocado oil, and vitamin B5.

I also got two scents specifically chosen for either my work hours or play hours. I’m not much of a scent-spritzer but am keeping those around because every once in a while it could feel real nice to smell nice (if only for someone else). If you want to elevate your bathroom routine with intention and refined ingredients, Hawthorne is a great first step in the right direction. | Shop at Hawthorne >

