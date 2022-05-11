Hayden Panettiere Is Reprising Her ‘Scream 4’ Role In New Installment
‘YOUR FAVORITE SCARY MOVIE’
Finally, some justice is coming for Kirby! Hayden Panettiere, who played fan-favorite Kirby Reed in 2011’s Scream 4, will be reprising her role in the upcoming installment of the Scream franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The long-running meta horror franchise successfully returned in 2022 with Scream 5, which saw several members of the original 1996 cast—including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette—joining forces with the new generation of Scream stars. The “requel,” as they called it in the film, was so successful that just a few weeks after it hit theaters, a sequel to it was green-lit. Newcomers to the series, including Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega, will also be reprising their roles and returning for the sixth film. The upcoming film’s plot is being kept under wraps but the studios behind the movie say it “continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.” Honestly, we are just happy to see our girl Kirby back and hope she survives her return.