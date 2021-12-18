‘Finding Magic Mike’ Wants to Make Everyone Feel Sexy

Channing Tatum doesn’t show up in HBO Max’s Magic Mike-inspired reality series Finding Magic Mike, but his character’s spirit is alive and well.

Rather than appear on camera as his male stripper alter ego, Tatum executive produced the competition show, which debuted its surprisingly heartwarming premiere season Thursday. Adam Rodriguez, who plays Tito in the film franchise, hosts the series along with Magic Mike Live executive producer Vincent Marini and choreographers Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick.

Together, it’s the hosts’ job to winnow down a pool of 50 prospective Mikes—all of whom, for one reason or another, feel they’ve lost their “Magic.” Finalists take part in a real Magic Mike Live performance, and the winner takes home $100,000.

It shouldn’t feel novel to see a show about sexiness cast diverse body types—but given the rigid, arbitrary standards that still define beauty in most of our entertainment media, it's nonetheless refreshing to see the variety of shapes and sizes on display in Finding Magic Mike’s meat market. Even better: Rather than poke fun at contestants struggling to learn choreography or highlight their every misstep, as more exploitative series might, we observe every contestant in their best light and at their best angle. Rodriguez and the hosting panel are gentle and constructive in their feedback, sending each eliminated contestant off with encouragement—and a branded hoodie.

In other words: The dedication to helping these Stellas get their groove back seems more than nominal; the show, its audience, and especially its judges are all meant to be on their side. The result? Pure delight.

“ The dedication to helping these Stellas get their groove back seems more than nominal; the show, its audience, and especially its judges are all meant to be on their side. ”

Steven Soderberghs’s Magic Mike, which first introduced Tatum’s Mike Lane and Matthew McConaughey as his exploitative boss Dallas, first gyrated into theaters in 2012. Gregory Jacobs directed the sequel, Magic Mike XXL, which premiered in 2015 and swapped McConaughey for Jada Pinkett Smith. The 360-degree Magic Mike Live show launched in 2017, and a third and final film installment is now on its way.

The real miracle of the HBO Max series has less to do with oiled-up abs than it does naked vulnerability. (Although, make no mistake, there is plenty of flesh on display.) Finding Magic Mike’s supportive environment allows its participants to really open up about the insecurities and setbacks that have been suppressing their mojo.

Guest judges include Robin Thede, Whitney Cummings, and Nicole Scherzinger, who each come prepared with a light-hearted challenge for the guys. (Example: Thede asks them how they would confidently, sexily talk their way out of faux pas like, say, showing up late to a date?) Standout contestants in this striptease-infused Dancing With the Stars include the shy, baby-faced Ricardo, the charismatic Adonis, and former professional hurdler Johnny Dutch.

Speaking with People about making the series, showrunner and executive producer Alycia Rossiter said part of the goal, beyond the stripping competition, was to explore what it means to be a man today.

“I think part of what it takes to be a man is to own some sexiness,” Rossiter said. “And we were definitely focusing on sexy, but you’re not going to feel sexy unless you feel good. And this was about making them feel good.” The humor and earnestness the men brought to the set, she added, “helped them to fall in love with each other and us.”

As eye roll-inducing as tearful goodbyes can be on reality shows, the contestants here seem to genuinely bond with one another during their group dance practices, over pool tables, and in deep conversations about their relationships, personalities, and sexualities. And yes, they seem very sad each time the bell tolls to signal another himbo has performed his final “dolphin dive.” (For those struggling to visualize it, that’s the one where Channing Tatum drops to the floor and slowly humps the ground.)

Could Finding Magic Mike help foster a generation of gentle, emotionally intelligent hunks to help us combat generations of toxic masculinity and regressive standards of attractiveness? I mean, obviously not. But I do think it’s worth letting this show run for at least 10 seasons to find out anyway—you know, just in case.