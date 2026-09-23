DOLLARS > SENSE RFK Jr. Busted Squandering Millions on Diva Security Demands It costs up to $17 million a year to protect the Secretary of Health and Human Services. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s department has met the growing cost of his security with funding from a pot otherwise designed to safeguard the health and well-being of minorities.

The Department of Health and Human Services expects to have spent $17 million to protect Kennedy, 72, in the 12 months up to October 2026, according to the Wall Street Journal. That figure is up from $10 million the previous fiscal year.

Sources with knowledge of HHS’s spending told the newspaper that the department has “a large pot of discretionary money that it could have tapped” for the extra $7 million Kennedy’s protection is now costing the taxpayer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, it took the money from around $12 million it had cut from the Office of Minority Health’s budget.

Reagan set up the agency in the 1980s. Bettmann Archive

President Ronald Reagan set up that agency in 1986 in response to research that showed Black babies were more likely to die than white babies, and that Black people in the U.S. lived shorter lives than white people.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has since worked to eliminate racial health inequality in the U.S. by supporting research and policy.

Kennedy is a scion of a white family whose wealth, while it largely sits in private trusts, was last estimated at roughly $1.2 billion in 2015, roughly equivalent to $1.7 billion in 2026.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

As a member of the Trump administration, he enjoys heightened security after a failed attack last year prompted him to stop speaking at outdoor events.

Play Video

His father, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., and uncle, President John F. Kennedy, were both shot dead by assassins in the 1960s.

HHS has justified the cuts to the Office of Minority Health due to new restrictions and priorities for the department’s budget.

In August, it informed roughly 16 educational institutions and nonprofits that it is now focused on “the root causes of infertility and reproductive health conditions,” including low sperm count and erectile dysfunction, according to the Journal.

The Daily Beast has contacted HHS for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register