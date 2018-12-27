How To Realistically Achieve Your New Years Resolution of Eating Hethy

‘Tis the season to gorge on Christmas cookies for breakfast, hot chocolate, and giant glasses of wine until you feel like you might explode. By the time the new year rolls around, you may find yourself making one of the most cliché resolutions of them all: to eat better. Whether you’re doing it to lose weight or just to feel healthier all around, it can be tough to change your diet, especially as your busy lifestyle picks back up again.

The best thing you can do to make eating healthier a little easier is to be as prepared as possible. This means stocking your pantry and fridge with the right foods, but also having some helpful products on hand. Here are a few items that will help you actually eat healthier in 2019:

Meal Prep

Unless you don’t work and have almost nothing to do all day long, meal prep is essential to eating better. The best course of action is to set aside a few hours on a Sunday to cook and prepare a bunch of different food breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks throughout the week. That way, come a busy Monday morning, you can open the fridge, grab a few options, throw them in a bag, and head out the door without a second thought.

To start, you’ll need some sturdy containers to hold a few days worth of meals. VonShef makes this really terrific 10-piece set of glass containers with BPA-free lids that lock in place to keep food fresh and secure. The multi-colored lids make it easy to spot what you want quickly. For smaller snacks and sandwiches, opt for reusable silicone Stasher food bags that will keep your items fresh and protect the environment at the same time. And if you plan on eating a lot of salads, an OXO Good Grips Salad Dressing Shaker makes it easy to create your own healthy dressings and tote them around.

Using The Right Tools

Eating healthier typically requires a lot more time in the kitchen, cooking and baking up your own meals, which isn’t exactly a walk in the park. But you can make things a little easier for yourself by using the right items to get the job done. Pretty much everyone should go into 2019 with a Crock-Pot Slow Cooker. You can throw together a meal in less than 30 minutes in the morning, go to work, and come home to a house that smells fantastic and a dinner that’s already ready for you.

A high-speed blender is ideal for healthy smoothies and more, and the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Heritage Blender is worth the splurge - it makes amazing smoothies and protein shakes, friction-cooks hot soups, whips up nut butters and dips, and can even make ice cream. Oh, and don’t forget the most annoying thing about cooking: slicing and dicing tons of fruits and veggies. Get yourself a good slicer to do it for you. The Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer also makes veggie noodles, which is a plus.

Keeping Yourself Hydrated

Being healthy isn’t just about what you eat, it’s also about what you drink. You’ll want to gulp down as much water as you can throughout the day, which will keep you super hydrated and, as a bonus, leave you feeling more full. To stay on top of it, get a smart water bottle. The Hidrate Spark 2.0 bottle alerts you when you need to drink and tracks your water intake. If you’re not a big fan of water and need some flavor, an infusing pitcher, like the Primula Flavor Now Beverage System, is clutch: you can infuse your water with fruit or make your own teas. Oh, and don’t forget to keep a few reusable stainless steel straws on hand.

Staying On Top Of Everything

Making sure you stay organized is the way to go when it comes to eating healthier for the long-term. If you don’t, you’re more likely to end up reaching for whatever is easiest when you’re hungry, which may set you back. Something like the 52-Week Meal Planner book is great for that: you can write down your meals for the week and get recipe ideas at the same time.

You should also have an insulated lunch bag to tote your food around with you. The HemingWeigh Reusable Insulated Lunch Bag holds a water bottle, three food storage containers, an ice pack, and more, so there are no excuses. And if you need some extra guidance, sign up for a Plated subscription. The service helps you plan your meals, sets you up with a grocery list, and supplies you with super easy recipes.

