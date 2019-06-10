Helicopter Crashes on Top of Manhattan Skyscraper, Killing One

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

A helicopter “crash landed” on the roof of a skyscraper in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, authorities said, killing one.

More than 100 fire and EMS units rushed to the AXA Equitable Center near Times Square shortly after 2 p.m. Firefighters extinguished a fire that resulted from the crash on the roof, FDNY said.

The building does not have a helicopter pad, according to a police official.

The pilot, who was killed, was the only person aboard the Agusta A109E helicopter, according to the Federal Aviation Administration."

“People in the building said they felt the building shake,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaking from the scene, said. “We don’t know what caused the helicopter to land on the building.”

The initial news of an aircraft striking a building in Manhattan brought to mind for some memories of 9/11, though Cuomo told reporters that there was no indication of terrorism.

“If you’re a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9/11,” he said.

As firefighters put out the fire, onlookers craned their necks to watch smoke rise from the top of the building. But the combination of heavy rainfall and fog made such a view near-impossible. Meanwhile, first responders stood idle outside the building, in a space lined with unused stretchers.

“It always strikes you as something worst-case scenario,” New York City Councilman Keith Powers said of the scene. “Thankfully, it was not.”

Andrew Heath, a 37-year-old man who was working on the fifth floor of the building, told The New York Times that the crash sounded like “a manhole cover had exploded.”

“I heard and felt it,” Heath said. “It was like a thud. I was wondering if a really heavy truck was driving by, but it was a little too much.’’

The National Transportation Safety Board will handle the investigation of the crash, according to the FAA.

—With additional reporting by Pervaiz Shallwani.