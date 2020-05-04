Hell No, Joe Biden Shouldn’t Play By Rules That Donald Trump Never Has

I don’t know if Joe Biden is telling the truth about Tara Reade, or the other way around. I’d like to think he is. But I don’t know, and I won’t guess.

But here’s something I do know: There is no effing way that Biden should release those University of Delaware papers in any way, shape, or form. He should not ask for or permit any kind of review of them by anyone to see if Reade’s name is in there.

First, because like it or not, this is hardball politics, with the future of the country at stake in this election, and caving in to these kinds of demands is how Democrats and liberals lose. Do you think that if this were a Republican politician, he’d consider allowing a review of those papers for one second? Not on your life. Republicans stonewall in situations like this. They deny, deny, deny. And they usually win.