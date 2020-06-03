Lea Michele Dumped by Commercial Partner After ‘Glee’ Allegations Run Wild Online

All in all, it has been a pretty bad week for Lea Michele, and it’s only Wednesday.

Less than 48 hours after the former Glee star posted a well-meaning if perhaps rather one-dimensional message of dismay at the death of George Floyd, she has been cancelled.

The pregnant actress’ career and reputation lie in tatters, she has been flamed on social media, dropped from an online promotional campaign for HelloFresh and—proving there is nothing so unpopular as unpopularity—been unfollowed by her former friend and queen of the teen internet, Ariana Grande.

HelloFresh, which has been partnering with Michele to promote its recipe-component delivery service, dropped Michele last night in an extraordinary tweet which effectively accused her of racism.

The site appeared to double down on their position on Wednesday morning, posting and pinning a tweet which, while not explicitly mentioning Michele by name, seemed to reference the controversy.

Michele’s reputation collapsed after her tweet (which, for the record, read: “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesmatter”) quickly became a lightening rod for several of her black former co-workers on Glee to express their negative experiences of working with Michele in colorful terms.

Samantha Marie Ware (who appeared on the show’s sixth season as student singer Jane Hayward) specifically alleged that Michele told their co-workers that, if she had the opportunity, she would “shit in her wig.”

Ware’s post caught fire and triggered other Glee alums to come forward alleging unpleasant behavior on Michele’s part toward castmates.

Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell, who all also had parts in Glee, reacted to the tweet in support of Samantha and have now been joined by Supergirl star Melissa Benoist, who appeared on Glee with Michele, and who liked a series of posts describing the star’s behavior.

Now Ariana Grande, arguably Michele’s most influential social media friend (they worked together on the Fox series, Scream Queens about a fictional sorority) has picked a side and dumped her, unfollowing her on Instagram.

However, you ain’t really cancelled until you have been dropped by your commercial partner, and that blow fell Tuesday night, with meal delivery service HelloFresh ditching Michele and apparently accusing her of racism.

Perhaps inevitably, HelloFresh now appears to be suffering a backlash of its own, with numerous tweets criticizing the company for what they said was a knee-jerk response.

Michele, who is expecting a child later this year with her husband, businessman Zandy Reich, 37, played the role of Rachel Berry on the show’s six seasons, getting nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards with the part.

Her former boyfriend and co-star Cory Monteith was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in 2017.