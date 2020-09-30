Help, I Think My Hairdresser is a QAnon Believer!

When I left New York City to quarantine with my family in the South a few months ago, I accepted that I’d have to part ways with my bodega sandwiches, walking-distance Target, and, let’s be honest, widespread liberalism. Now, what I was absolutely not ready to lose was a good hairdresser. (No shame.) But it turns out, “good” maybe shouldn’t have been my only criterion.

Outside of NYC, your choices for pretty much everything become limited so I really only had a few options for a professional dreadlock stylist. One hairdresser was too expensive, another acted as though they were annoyed that I even found their number, and the last was kind, responsive, and reasonably priced.

I went with the latter and was happy with the results of my first few sessions. At the time, that’s all that mattered. But things took quite the turn one day as I did my usual social media doom-scrolling.