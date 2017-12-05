Her Tinder Date Swore She Was Alive—but Police Just Found Her Body

The body of a Nebraska woman who vanished after a Tinder date has been found, her family confirmed on Monday night.

Sydney Loofe, 24, was reported missing on Nov. 16, after she didn’t make her shift at a Menard’s home improvements store in Lincoln.

The FBI and Nebraska State Patrol had joined Lincoln police in the investigation into her disappearance—a probe that led to two persons of interest posting a pair of Facebook videos to profess their innocence.

One of those persons of interest, a 23-year-old single mom named Bailey Boswell, went on two dates with Loofe the week she vanished.

“It's with heavy hearts that we share this most recent update with you all,” her family wrote on Facebook on Monday night. “Please continue to pray for Sydney and our entire family. May God grant eternal rest unto thee. We love you Sydney.”

It’s unclear where or when Sydney’s body was discovered.

As The Daily Beast previously reported, Lincoln police identified Boswell and 51-year-old Aubrey Trail as persons of interest in the case.

Last week Wednesday, Trail and Boswell posted a video to “Finding Sydney Loofe,” the Facebook group run by Loofe’s relatives. In the footage, they denied having involvement with Loofe’s disappearance.

Cops appeared to eye Trail because he lived in the city of Wilber, which is where Loofe’s phone pinged a cell tower before it was turned off.

“They’re chasing us around like dogs,” Trail told the camera. “I wish the family the best …. I wish Sydney the best. But as far as the police department, fuck you.”

Trail added that he and Boswell gave detailed statements to police and advised reporters to call his attorney. (Multiple messages left for Trail’s lawyer in Falls City were not returned last week or on Monday.)

Meanwhile, Boswell said she took Loofe out twice after meeting her on Tinder . (Full disclosure: Tinder is owned by IAC, the parent company of The Daily Beast.) They drove around smoking marijuana and “hit it off,” Boswell claimed in the 9-minute video.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

“I went to take her home, and she asked me to drop her off at a friend’s house, so I did so,” the woman claiming to be Boswell said. ( She noted on the video that she went by multiple aliases, including “Aubrey ...because I have warrants.” ) “I gave her my number. We were planning to go to the casino that weekend.

“I haven’t heard from her since.”

On Friday, before they turned themselves in to authorities, the bizarre duo posted another video clip to Facebook.

“I do what I do, be it, if I’m a thief, I’m a thief. But I’ll be goddamned, I’ve never killed anyone in my life,” Trail says in the footage. “I’ve never hurt a female in my life. So take that for whatever the hell it’s worth.”

Trail has previous convictions for forgery and issuing bad checks, authorities said. Prosecutors in Saline County obtained an arrest warrant accusing Trail of being a felon in possession with a firearm, but it was withdrawn the next day.

In the video, Trail said he was guilty of “forgery, bad checks, theft,” but “that’s it.”

“I’m not saying I’m a nice guy. I’m a crook. I’m a thief. I’ve been all my life, okay? But I’m not what you’re trying to make me out to be,” Trail says.

Trail hit back at Loofe family supporters condemning him in online comments.

“I’m a pedophile? No, I like adults. I like females, 20s, 30s, so sue me. I’m an old horny guy. So what? Don’t call me a fucking pedophile. I hate fucking pedophiles. I hate anyone that messes with children,” he continues, apparently in reference to his appearance with the much-younger Boswell.

Trail adds that turning himself in is the only option.

Boswell then shows off her tattoos for the camera, to prove her identity in the videos.

“But I do want to add one thing. That guy who lives across from us, that supposedly said her [Sydney’s] phone was buried deep in our backyard. I like that, that’s funny,” Boswell says, before the footage cuts out.

The FBI and Lincoln police scheduled a media briefing for Tuesday morning.

Last week, Loofe’s parents spoke at a press conference alongside police and pleaded for help in finding their daughter.

“In my opinion, someone knows something,” George Loofe said. “Please do the right thing.”