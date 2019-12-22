Here Are 10 House Democrats Who Really Put It on the Line Voting to Impeach Trump

There are few votes as historic—or as potentially career-ending—for a member of Congress as the one just cast to impeach a president. It’s being compared to Democrats losing the House and Senate in 1994 after voting for Clinton’s tax increase and in 2010 for supporting Obamacare.

Freshmen Democrats in districts previously held by Republicans face the greatest risk. This group, dubbed “frontline” Democrats, many of them women, voted to hold President Trump accountable on both articles of impeachment knowing full well the possible consequences.

“The political implications of impeachment for Democrats in Trump districts was unclear, but they voted yes because they knew it was the right thing to do, and have to live with themselves for the rest of their lives,” says David de la Fuente with Third Way, a moderate Democratic group that at The Daily Beast’s request identified 10 freshmen Democrats with the most to lose in casting their vote for impeachment.