Here Are 3 Of The Best Sock Deals You'll Find

There’s no shortage of trendy, fun-looking sock options to add a little character to your outfit, but there are some cheaply made duds on the market that you should avoid. We’ve taken the liberty of compiling some of the ones worthy of your attention and money. They’re good quality and wonderfully quirky, all at unbeatable prices.

Mystery Sock Pack by Ivory + Mason: 3-Pack

This LA-based brand is probably best known for its chic eyewear, but they recently invested their trend-setting talent in footwear. The socks are made of premium cotton and designed with comfort and versatility in mind. Available styles include classic argyles, geometric stripes and dots and super fun ones—think pineapples and palm trees. These normally set you back $60, but a 3-pack is currently on sale for $19, or a 68% savings. The set of three comes in a mystery pack so you won't know which socks you got until they arrive, but they're guaranteed to be awesome.

NextSock: 3-Month Subscription

If you're the kind of person who loves getting packages (everybody), and can't get enough of crazy socks (also everybody), then you'll want to snag this deal. This three-month sock subscription delivers two pairs of socks (four total) to your door each month. The designs are off the hook, from flamingos to stripes to hilarious holiday themes. They carry women’s and men's sizes and include free shipping. Normally this subscription will cost you $60, but you can get it here for 60% off at just $24.

Premium Cotton Men's Dress Socks: 12-Pack

For those who would like a more refined look than the previous options, this 12-pair pack should do the trick. These socks will add some excitement to your look, while still maintaining a professional appearance. A great combination of value and durability, these crew length, cotton socks were made to last. So if you find yourself searching for matching socks every day, it's probably time you replenish your stock. Usually, this 12-pack will cost you $39.99, but they're currently 55% off, at just $17.99.

