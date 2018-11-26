Here Are The Best Amazon Devices On Sale for Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are doozies. We're trying to help you parse through everything. Here's a pretty big list of Amazon devices that are priced extremely well for Deals Week.

As for the smart devices, you can grab an Echo Dot for $24, an Echo (2nd generation) for $69, an Echo Plus for $109.99, an Echo Spot for $89.99, or an Echo Show for $179.99. The Echo Look is also just $49.99, which means you're saving $150.

Kindle Paperwhites are just $79.99. If you're more interested in the Amazon tablets, you can get a Fire HD 8 tablet for $49.99 or the Fire HD 10 for $99.99.

Want to upgrade your home security? Get a Ring Floodlight Cam and an Echo Dot for $189.99, or get the Ring Doorbell Video 2 for $139.00 and get an all-new Echo Dot for free. You can even make your lights smart with Philips Hue bundles like an Echo Dot with Philips Hue White and Color Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit for $94.99, or opt for something simpler with a smart plug and pick up an Echo Dot and a Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $29.

And when it comes to audio, there's an Alexa-enabled Sonos Beam for $349 and the Sonos One is $179. Want something a little more advanced? Preorder an Echo Input bundle like this one with an Anker Soundcore XL or an iHome AV2 Speaker and Alarm Clock.

Want even more Cyber Monday content? Check out or huge list right here.

