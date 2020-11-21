Here Are Three Trump-Era Policies That President Biden Should Keep

Donald Trump’s presidency might have been a chaotic mess, but even a stopped clock is right twice a day. If Joe Biden wants to change the tone of American politics, he should avoid the temptation to immediately and reflexively reverse all of Trump’s policies.

Newly elected presidents tend to assume they must act quickly and make changes immediately. Consider how these early decisions set the tone for an administration. Had Trump began his administration with a bipartisan infrastructure deal instead of a Muslim ban, things might have worked out differently.

By my lights, there are three positive Trump-era policies that Biden will face strong pressure to upset, and should instead leave wholly intact, or tinker with enough to claim that he’s reformed them: