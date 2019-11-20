Here Are All the People Sondland Just Threw Under the Bus

Ambassador Gordon Sondland is one of President Trump’s most ubiquitous and eager hatchet men in the attempt to get Ukraine officials to dig up dirt and launch investigations in former Vice President Joe Biden. But in his testimony on Wednesday the EU ambassador made clear that if he’s going to be the fall guy for the Ukraine scandal, he’s not going alone. Sondland’s refrain throughout his testimony was that “Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret.” Translation: you can’t pin this on just me, lots of people knew what was going on with Ukraine over the summer.

So who did Sondland implicate with knowledge of the alleged Ukraine quid pro quo, what did they know, and when did they know it?

Welcome to Rabbit Hole.