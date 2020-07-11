Here’s How Black Power Finally Prevailed in Mississippi State Flag Fight

After many years demanding the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the state flag, Black Mississippians received their wish when a bill doing that was signed into law last week.

Just as the state flag had served as a symbol of white supremacy for 126 years, beginning nearly 30 years after the Confederacy’s defeat, the lowering of the flag for the final time by a Black man symbolized Black Power.

By the state’s own admission, the Mississippi state flag was rooted in white supremacy. Mississippi’s Declaration of the Immediate Causes which Induce and Justify the Secession of the State of Mississippi from the Federal Union clearly states that “our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery.” To enslave a race of people inherently means the perception of superiority by the oppressive race.