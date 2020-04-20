Here’s How Dems Can Counter-Program Trump’s Virus Propaganda

The Democrats have been looking pretty good lately, or so they say. Everybody who matters has endorsed Joe Biden. Bernie Sanders is acting like a party loyalist, even dissing his off-message former (as he emphasized) press secretary. The New York Times featured a headline recently that read: “Hello, What’s This? The Democrats Aren’t in Disarray.”

All that’s true. But two things can be true at once. And I say they’re still not answering Donald Trump aggressively enough on the only story that matters right now. They have to do more. And by “they,” I don’t mean Biden so much as I mean congressional leaders.

Here’s why. Biden is the presumptive nominee. Fine. But he has no official role right now, and holds no elected office. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle suggested the other day that he form a “shadow government” that would counter Trump’s daily deceit diet. It’s a good idea in some ways, but we’re not a parliamentary system, where shadow governments are the norm. It might look gimmicky.