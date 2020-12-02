Here’s How Rudy Giuliani’s Push for a Preemptive Pardon Could Backfire

This is the last gasp of Donald Trump’s administration, and that means it’s pardon-seeking time for a subset of America’s felons. Those most likely to be successful, if past is prologue, are those who are supporters of Trump, have some sort of celebrity link, or who had knowledge of but kept quiet about Trump’s misconduct.

One person reportedly seeking a preemptive pardon is none other than Rudy Giuliani. While the president’s personal attorney contested the New York Times report on Tuesday that the two had discussed a pardon as recently as last week—which would mean that the pair furiously fighting the election results are well aware Trump lost the election and will be leaving office next month—he notably didn’t say that he hadn’t discussed a pardon or that he wouldn’t accept one.

Imagine what the old Rudy Giuliani, United States Attorney, crime-buster and thorn in the side of organized crime, would think of the current iteration, a man under investigation by the office he used to lead trying to persuade Trump to save him from the possibility of going to federal prison for his corrupt behavior.