Here’s How the GOP Can Get Rid of That Trump Stench

BRING BACK THE BOSSES

Sane Republicans must impose order and discipline, or wait for the next Trump to emerge.

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

opinion

Win McNamee/Getty

Donald Trump is headed toward a massive defeat—at least, if any of the polls (or our eyes) are to be believed. What is more, there’s a decent chance a massive blue wave could do the unthinkable, sweeping even “safe” Republicans like South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham out to sea.

If that happens, there will be a window of time, however fleeting, for sane Republicans to try and take back the GOP. Doing so will require following the motto of Cobra-Kai: Strike first. Strike hard. No mercy.

What I am about to propose is admittedly heavy-handed. It will be called “undemocratic.” But whoever said a political party is supposed to be a democracy? It might even be called a “coup” by people who call everything that. What I am suggesting is a return of the establishment… of smoke-filled rooms with party bosses. What I am saying is that the empire must strike back.