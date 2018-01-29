Here's How to Win the Snack Super Bowl

From football diehards to newbies still trying to grasp the concept of a touchdown, one question will be on everyone’s mind this Super Bowl Sunday: What’s there to eat? Forget the starting quarterbacks; if you’re hosting this year’s Super Bowl party, the pressure’s on you to deliver. Sure, nachos, pretzels, subs, beers, and other typical gameday fare isn’t exactly the highest difficulty cuisine to pull off, but the following items will help keep guests satiated. Perhaps these snack vehicles will give your viewing party a touch of style and class (at least, until everyone starts jumping up and down screaming at the television). Everything below is a Prime item, so order today to get any essentials by Sunday.

Anchor Hocking Presence 3-Piece Multi-Use Serving Tray, $20: A classic appetizer staple that contains both a veggie and egg insert.

Ice Bucket With Stand and Tray, $70: Because, for whatever reason, it’s just more exciting grabbing beers from a bucket.

GOVOG Pizza Stone, $40: This baking stone works with both ovens and grills, and can even be used to prepare non-pizza dishes like chicken tenders, shrimp and cookies.

Stylish Stainless Steel Taco Holder Stand (4-pack), $25: A convenient, presentable option for an appetizer that’s sure to get snagged quickly.

Boston Shaker: Professional Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set, $20: This durable set will let you bartend like a pro in case simple beer and wine won’t cut it for your guests.

Zulay Premium Quality Metal Lemon Lime Squeezer, $15: This quick and easy juicer will help add citrus-y zest to cocktails, tacos, nachos, or any appetizers you wish.

Lodge L8CF3 Cast Iron Covered Chicken Fryer, $26: Healthy snack alternatives are all well and good, but at some point, you’re going to want to fry something.

Paragon Pro-Deluxe No.10 Ladle Unit Can Warmer, $169: Feeling ambitious? Give your nachos a professionally catered feel with this stainless steel warmer, perfect for cheese, fondues, and even sweets like caramel and fudge.

If you're not going to treat yourself to an astronomically priced Super Bowl ticket, treat yourself to one of these consolation prizes for a fraction of the cost.

