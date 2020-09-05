Here's How to Work From Home in Paradise

In January, Stephanie Trunzo’s vacation home on Daufuskie Island in South Carolina was completed. They planned to go down during their 13-year-old daughter’s spring break but went in March as the world started shutting down. Stephanie, an Oracle executive, could work remotely, her husband is retired. The family have since spent little time in their primary residence in North Carolina. They’re loving island life.

“A typical day begins with enjoying coffee and breakfast with my family looking out to the water. I bike 30-40 minutes while listening to a podcast if my daughter doesn’t join me, and then start my workday,” says Stephanie.

She typically has back to back video Zoom meetings with her team and clients, which she takes from the guest cottage office. “The fiber cable makes my connection even better on island than it is at our regular home in NC! My daughter completes her online virtual school, and my husband handles meals, and golfing of course!”