Here’s How We Handle People Who Refuse to Get COVID Vaccines

Americans are about to enter a new phase of the pandemic, in which life-saving vaccines are, at last, a reality. The next several months will be confusing, with light visible at the end of the tunnel but the tunnel darker than ever, amidst thorny ethical questions of who should be prioritized.

But the months after that will be even more confusing, and we need to start preparing to answer those questions now.

By April or May, according to experts, most Americans who want vaccines will have gotten them. The trouble is that, as of last month anyway, 40 percent or so of Americans still need to be persuaded to get one.