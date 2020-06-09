Here’s How We Seize the Moment George Floyd’s Murder Has Created

"Let all the ends thou aimst at be thy Country's, thy God's, and Truth's. Be noble and the nobleness that lies in other men, sleeping but never dead, will rise in majesty to meet thine own."

—Inscription at Union Station, Washington, D.C. circa 1908

I remember first reading those words as a young congressional intern when I came to Washington, D.C. for the first time as a sophomore in high school. I have always held them close to my heart because they affirm that one man or woman can make a difference and in so doing, inspire others to follow.