Here’s the Ugly Truth Behind Donald Trump’s ‘Jokes’

Donald Trump is a serial liar. But there’s one setting where Trump tells the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth: when he tells “jokes.” This goes for Trump’s actual attempts at being funny together with the ones where he later claims it was a “joke” because the remark sparked a backlash. We’ve all heard the expression “many a true word is spoken in jest.” Well, Trump is just taking that idea from the comedy club stage to the world stage.

The latest example came at what I like to call Trump’s White Lives Matter rally Saturday, where he spoke of the “double-edged sword” of mass testing for COVID-19, stating, “When you do testing to that extent, you are gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases.” Trump then said, “So I said to my people, slow the testing down please.” He then added, “The young man is 10 years old. He’s got the sniffles. He’ll recover in about 15 minutes. That’s a case!”

The Trump campaign defended the comments as a joke, but still the backlash to this remark during a deadly pandemic was rightfully swift, with CNN’s Brianna Keilar asking a Trump campaign official Monday if Trump thinks 120,000 dead Americans is “funny”? But here’s the thing: Trump was indeed joking when he said this, or his idea of joking, anyway. As much as it pains me to say, Trump can actually be intentionally funny at times. The comments were delivered in a manner designed to elicit laughs from the crowd and in fact did.