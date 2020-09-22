Here’s What a Rushed Vaccine Rollout Might Look Like

Prepare for Impact

Critics say the writing is on the wall—even if they’re holding out hope for scientists to do the right thing.

David Axe

If the Trump administration’s desperation for a novel coronavirus vaccine has never been more obvious, public health experts have never been more worried about just how much damage could be done by a premature rollout in the face of a relentless pandemic. In the short term, an insufficiently tested vaccine could make a lot of Americans sick. In the longer term, it could further undermine public confidence in life-saving inoculations, launching pre-existing anti-vaxxer sentiment into a dangerous new mainstream.

“There is a real risk of a catastrophic effect harming large numbers of individuals who get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University global health expert, told The Daily Beast.

