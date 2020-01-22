Here’s What Michael Avenatti Faces in the Jail I Shared With Jeffrey Epstein

When I heard that Michael Avenatti had been placed in the Special Housing Unit, or SHU, at Metropolitan Correctional Center, or MCC, I almost became nostalgic for my old alma mater. I spent most of 2019 at MCC, bunking with Paul Manafort and spending hours one on one with Jeffrey Epstein while he was on suicide watch. But I missed meeting Michael. Basta!

Regardless, there are few people who understand exactly what Avenatti is experiencing, hardly a year after he was clashing with Trump concerning Stormy Daniels (among other issues) and talking about running for president himself.

Thanks to my 10-month stay for tax fraud at the facility where Avenatti’s lawyer says that he’s huddled under three blankets in El Chapo’s old cell while he awaits his trial at MCC for allegedly trying to extort $20 million from Nike, a charge he’s vehemently denied, I have a pretty good idea about what Mr. Avenatti is going through. He was flown to the Manhattan prison last Friday from California, where he awaits trial on other charges, that he also vehemently denies. This all sounds par for the course. And I’m sure my ex-bunky, Paul Manafort, who blazed an eerily similar path at MCC, would concur.