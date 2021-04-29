Here’s What the Feds’ Rudy Raid Does — and Does Not — Mean

News yesterday that federal agents had executed search warrants at the Manhattan office and home of Rudy Giuliani is significant, but it is possible to overstate or understate the consequences in light of Giuliani’s résumé and his affiliation with former President Donald Trump. Here is what it means and what it does not mean when the FBI searches the premises of a high-profile lawyer who represents a former president.

What It Means

A search authorized by the Southern District of New York, the very U.S. Attorney’s Office that Giuliani once led, is in itself significant. By definition, a search warrant requires a finding by a judge of probable cause that the search will uncover evidence, fruits, or instrumentalities of a particular crime. A federal agent must submit to the court an affidavit detailing the facts in support of the finding of probable cause, which is defined as a fair probability under the totality of the circumstances. Probable cause has been described as something more than reasonable suspicion, but less than preponderance of the evidence. That warrants were served at Giuliani’s premises means that a judge has found that probable cause exists to believe that evidence, fruits, or instrumentalities of a crime are currently present at Giuliani’s home and office. The finding by an independent judicial officer cannot be dismissed as a “witch hunt” lacking any factual basis.