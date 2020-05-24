Here’s What Trump’s Black Male Supporters Say They See in Him

Desmond Grant, who enthusiastically voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, sees Donald Trump as a racist. However, that did not stop Grant, a 40-year-old black man, from voting for Trump in 2016.

“Well, I mean I work here with a lot of racist people,” says Grant, who owns a small trucking company in Houston, Texas, where he has lived his entire life. “That’s America. You can’t help it, they’re everywhere. And you know, as long as they don’t disrespect me in my face, they ain’t gonna have no problems. But when we leave here, they can go raising the KKKs and do whatever they wanna do. But as long as we’re on the job, we’re gonna respect each other.”

That outlook doesn’t account for what could happen on a job through a racist coworker’s neighborhood, but Grant says that the climate for small businesses matters more to him than what lives in the president’s heart and mind on race and that his trucking company has thrived in the Trump era. The president, he says, presents an aura of strength that’s more important than the shortcomings his critics focus on.