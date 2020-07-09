Here’s What’s Behind Kanye West’s Anti-Vaxxer Politics of Paranoia

Kanye West lost all credibility for me when he began selling merchandise emblazoned with the Confederate flag back in 2013, but buried within his ramblings about a theoretical 2020 presidential platform is a particularly insidious and dangerous conceit that’s gained some cachet in parts of the Black community: anti-vaccine paranoia.

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast,” he told Forbes, in a pretty irresponsible bit of journalism. “They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”

If you heard a disheveled, disoriented person shouting this kind of rhetoric on a sidewalk you would likely give them a wide berth, but the anti-vaccination movement has been spreading, like a virus, as celebrities, thought leaders and influencers have hitched themselves to this deeply problematic cause and after Donald Trump had trumpeted claims about vaccines leading to autism.