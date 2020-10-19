Here’s What’s Behind Trump’s Surprising Latino Support in Arizona

Forget Kansas. What’s the matter with Arizona? Specifically que pasa with the Latino voters in the Grand Canyon State backing Donald Trump?

Latino voters are independent and unpredictable. We vote the person, not the party. We register Democrat over Republican by a 2-1 margin, yet we’ll support compassionate GOP’ers who ask for our votes. We’re also single-issue voters, and that issue is respect. The words “independent” and “unpredictable” also describe a lot of ‘Zonies. People who live in Arizona get caught up in a Western frontier spirit and dance to the beat of their own drum, without caring what anyone else thinks. Especially if they were born and raised there.

When I lived there in the late 1990s, covering politics as a reporter and metro columnist for The Arizona Republic, the state was deep red. I still remember my first lesson in the unique brand of politics that produced both the late Sen. Barry Goldwater and former Gov. Bruce Babbitt—one conservative, one liberal, both environmentalists. “There are only two kinds of Republicans in Arizona,” a fellow reporter at the Republic explained during my first few weeks on the job: “Conservatives and Nazis.”