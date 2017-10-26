Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving Netflix in October 2017

With Halloween and Stranger Things season 2 out of the way, Netflix rolls into the holiday season with great fanfare this November. Movies such as Michael Clayton, 42, Men in Black, Pursuit of Happyness, and Casper are coming to the docket, as well as a whopping 32 Netflix original movies, specials, and TV show seasons, from She’s Gotta Have It season 1 to A Christmas Prince. Say goodbye to all of The Matrix movies, all seasons of How I Met Your Mother, and Goosebumps.

Take a look.

What’s New to Netflix in November

November 1

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

November 2

All About the Money

It’s Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 3

Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 4

Williams

November 5

The Homesman

The Veil

November 6

The Dinner

November 7

Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Ground

King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Journey Is the Destination

November 10

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lady Dynamite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mea Culpa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Killer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 12

Long Time Running

November 13

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

November 14

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hickok

November 15

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

November 16

9

November 17

A Christmas Prince –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Longmire: Final Season –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s The Punisher –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mudbound –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 20

Piranha

November 21

Beat Bugs: All Together Now –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saving Capitalism –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Case for Christ

November 22

Cherry Pop

Godless –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss Baby

Tracers

November 23

Deep

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 24

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frontier: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 27

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

November 28

Glitch: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Morning Call: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen Of Spain

November 29

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

November 30

The Details

Winning

***

What’s Leaving Netflix in November

November 1

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta

November 3

Do I Sound Gay?

November 5

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

November 8

The Heartbreak Kid

November 11

Goosebumps

November 13

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

November 15

Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

November 16

Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

The Break-Up

November 17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know

November 22

The Warlords

November 25

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

November 30

Hatched

Legends: Seasons 1-2

The Gambler