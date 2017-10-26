GOTTA HAVE IT
Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving Netflix in October 2017
Here’s what’s streaming this month on Netflix—from ‘Michael Clayton’ to a whopping 32 Netflix originals—and what’s leaving.
With Halloween and Stranger Things season 2 out of the way, Netflix rolls into the holiday season with great fanfare this November. Movies such as Michael Clayton, 42, Men in Black, Pursuit of Happyness, and Casper are coming to the docket, as well as a whopping 32 Netflix original movies, specials, and TV show seasons, from She’s Gotta Have It season 1 to A Christmas Prince. Say goodbye to all of The Matrix movies, all seasons of How I Met Your Mother, and Goosebumps.
Take a look.
What’s New to Netflix in November
November 1
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
November 2
All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 3
Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 4
Williams
November 5
The Homesman
The Veil
November 6
The Dinner
November 7
Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Ground
King Duckling: Season 1
Project Mc²: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Journey Is the Destination
November 10
Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lady Dynamite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mea Culpa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Killer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 12
Long Time Running
November 13
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
November 14
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hickok
November 15
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
November 16
9
November 17
A Christmas Prince –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Longmire: Final Season –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s The Punisher –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mudbound –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 20
Piranha
November 21
Beat Bugs: All Together Now –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saving Capitalism –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Case for Christ
November 22
Cherry Pop
Godless –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss Baby
Tracers
November 23
Deep
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 24
Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frontier: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 27
Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2
November 28
Glitch: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Morning Call: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen Of Spain
November 29
Guerra De Idolos: Season 1
November 30
The Details
Winning
***
What’s Leaving Netflix in November
November 1
Back to the Secret Garden
Black Books: Series 1-3
Christmas with the Kranks
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Hard Candy
Hugo
Ravenous
The Brothers
The Legend of Hell House
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Newton Boys
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
Twilight
V for Vendetta
November 3
Do I Sound Gay?
November 5
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Heavyweights
Sky High
November 8
The Heartbreak Kid
November 11
Goosebumps
November 13
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
November 15
Jessie: Seasons 1-4
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
We Are Still Here
November 16
Cristela: Season 1
Dream House
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
The Break-Up
November 17
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Somewhere Only We Know
November 22
The Warlords
November 25
Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3
November 30
Hatched
Legends: Seasons 1-2
The Gambler