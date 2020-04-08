Here’s Where Coronavirus Hides in Your Body

The novel coronavirus can stow away in your throat without you knowing it, and every time you cough you’re broadsiding the virus at the people around you. To stay healthy and contain SARS-CoV-2, stay home and keep your distance.

Population-wide efforts to control coronavirus might not be so straightforward, however. The coronavirus is a clever, elusive and tough little pathogen that could defy normal vaccines.

Those are two of the main takeaways from an important new study by a team of 18 scientists in Germany.