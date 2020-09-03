Here’s Where Jeffrey Epstein Donated Right Before His Arrest

In the year before his arrest for trafficking minors, Jeffrey Epstein used his shadowy foundation to lavish $891,440 across a dozen nonprofits—including one group in France that was created shortly before Epstein’s contribution.

Epstein’s Gratitude America Ltd. donated tens of thousands throughout 2018 to the obscure group in Paris, along with a Lithuanian ballet company, and an Italian psychology group that offers psychotherapy and sexual counseling.

The French group, whose name translates to “Association for the Promotion of National Cultural Policy Conducted in the 80s and 90s of the Twentieth Century,” launched in July 2018 with $57,897 from Epstein, public records reveal. The organization lists an address in the 14th arrondissement, in a building mostly occupied by doctors’ offices. But the Association wasn’t listed among the building’s buzzers and mailboxes, and it doesn’t appear to have any online presence or known ownership.