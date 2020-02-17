Here’s Why Divorces Follow After Women Advance in the World

Finally, an economics paper that has something for everyone! Do you think female empowerment is destroying the American family? Then this paper is for you. Or that the fragile male ego is what’s preventing women from saving over the world? Also, for you!

What’s this story filling the fringes with delight? All the Single Ladies: Job Promotions and the Durability of Marriage, published in the American Economic Journal, provides evidence that women who move into a position of authority while married are more likely to divorce than not only men who do so, but also than women who try and fail. This effect, the authors argue, is discouraging women from running for public office.

Researchers in Sweden matched data from both municipal and national elections from 1991 to 2010 with data on the marital status of both winners and losers. They find that in the years following an election, women who win tend to divorce at twice the rate of women who lose their race. If we look at the share who are still married, this translates into a seven percentage-point gap between winners and losers after just three years and a 10 percentage-point gap after six years.