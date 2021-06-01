Here’s Why I Celebrate International Whores’ Day

On June 2, 1975, hundreds and then thousands of people, mostly women, many of them sex workers, began occupying churches all over France. They started in the Church of Saint-Nizier in Lyon with the full-throated support of Father Louis Blanc, who was quoted at the time saying, “It is, after all, Mary Magdalene to whom Jesus appeared.” From that day on, June 2 was marked as International Whores’ Day.

Whore is a word that is older than writing. It’s been associated with the illicit erotic for millennia, but it comes from older words that mean, “one who desires,” or, “woman who knows.”

Those occupying churches in France came to protest police brutality and their evictions from the places where they worked and lived. They hung a banner outside the church that read, “Our children do not want their mothers in jail.” Feminists like Simone de Beauvoir joined them in solidarity, recognizing whorephobia as a violent extension of patriarchal control, and an effective tool for pressing women out of public spaces. The occupation sparked an international sex worker rights movement that continues today.