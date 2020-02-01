Here’s Why I Left the GOP

I have been a Republican my whole life. No more.

Not while Donald Trump remains the head of the party, and the Senate’s Republicans have stood nearly united behind him, rejecting patriotism to protect him.

As an attorney admitted before the illustrious Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court, I cannot associate myself with conduct so cowardly, craven, and unpatriotic, so brazenly partisan and so disrespectful of the Constitution’s impeachment powers. The arguments made by the president’s defense team require us to suspend reality and twist the Constitution. Yet, tragically Professor Alan Dershowitz’s argument that as long as the president has a belief that he is acting in the public interest to get re-elected, he can not abuse his power, seems to have worked and pulled a once-admirable man like Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander over to the dark side.