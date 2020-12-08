Here's Why Joe Biden Won’t Fix Our Broken Immigration System

Immigration reform advocates are so deliriously happy to be rid of President Donald Trump that many seem blind to the fact that the prospects for a kinder, gentler, and more humane immigration policy are not likely to improve much under President Joe Biden.

Biden insists that, with a new sheriff in town, things are going to change. But he still has to convince Congress, and navigate the politics of the immigration debate.

Put me down as skeptical. Biden makes it all sound so simple, but both his track record and the delicate position he’s in suggest that he’s likely to fall short.