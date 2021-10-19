Hero Chicago Cop Is Mad as Hell About Anti-Vax Brothers in Blue

As a Chicago police officer, Jack DeHeer was shot in the head, seriously injured in a car chase, and revived from a near-fatal heart attack he suffered during a foot pursuit. After surviving all that over the course of 20 years, he cannot believe so many of the city’s cops are more afraid of a needle than a bullet.

“Chicago police, go get fully vaccined, stop listening to all these frickin’ mopes,” says DeHeer, who is now retired and disabled. “Not getting fully vaccinated is the leading cause of death for police officers.”

The mopes in question include all those who spread falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccines.