WHY ME? Hero Pilot Capt. Sully Sullenberger Shares Sad Update After Major Diagnosis He’s dealing with his health struggles the same way he dealt with the 2009 emergency that made him famous. Darren Ornitz/REUTERS

A legendary passenger plane pilot has opened up about his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Sully Sullenberger shot to fame after pulling off the miraculous Hudson River emergency landing in 2009 following a bird strike. Seventeen years later, in June, he revealed he had been diagnosed with the early stages of the disease. Speaking to Good Morning America on Wednesday, the 75-year-old said that his experience during the famous incident helped him handle the news. “We had to devise a plan, execute that plan flawlessly for the first time, never having done it before, and save every life in 208 seconds. So I think we’re doing the same thing here. We’re focusing clearly on the highest priority items first.” Still, he admitted the news had profoundly affected him and his loved ones. “We felt all those emotions, the shock, the anger, why me? We’re part of this community who are trying to make the best of a bad situation,” he said. He is undergoing treatment, but admitted that the disease is “continuing to progress,” describing it as “inevitable.” His wife, Lorrie Sullenberger, told the show: “My plan right now is to just take it one day at a time. I have no idea what’s coming.”

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