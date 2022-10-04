Herschel Walker’s Son Steps Up Attacks on His Dad: ‘I’m Done’

In a pair of two-minute video monologues posted to social media on Tuesday morning, Herschel Walker’s adult son Christian Walker stepped up the attacks on his father, keeping the focus on his dad’s past and saying everything he’s running on has been “a lie.”

“I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly,” Christian Walker wrote in the first video tweet. “I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement.”

“I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised,” Christian Walker said in that video, first referencing an incident where his mom, Herschel Walker’s ex-wife, described the Republican Senate hopeful holding a gun to her head and threatening to “blow my brains out.”

Christian Walker, 23, appeared galvanized by The Daily Beast’s reporting on Monday that his father, an anti-abortion absolutist, paid a girlfriend to abort their child in 2009.

The budding conservative influencer also appeared to corroborate details of The Daily Beast’s report the prior night that his father paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, saying that he recognized his dad’s handwriting in the “get well” card printed with the story.

“It’s literally his handwriting in the card. They say they have receipts. Whatever. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. OK, I’m done,” Christian Walker said.

Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity about the card and check Monday night, Herschel Walker did not deny sending them to the woman.

In the videos, the young social media star claimed he has damaging information that could end his father’s candidacy, and laid into unnamed Republicans who he said have been knowingly complicit in the lies that are now playing out in public—the Senate campaign he referred to as a “buffoonery nut-job plan.”

“Family values people: He has four kids, four different women. Wasn’t in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women,” Christian Walker said. “Do you care about family values?”

“We could have ended this on day one. We haven’t,” he said, adding in the second video, “If you wanna pull stuff up, I’ll pull stuff up. Don’t try me. Don’t test my authenticity. All of this has been a lie and you’ve known it. You’ve known. So don’t you dare.”

The Daily Beast reached out to Christian Walker for comment, but did not receive a reply.

Christian Walker, who has appeared on the campaign trail with his father and served as an informal adviser, first spoke out on Twitter in the aftermath of the abortion story Monday night.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one,” he tweeted after the story was published.

“You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence,” he added.

Herschel Walker responded to his son’s broadsides with a short tweet: “I LOVE my son no matter what.”

“You have 4 kids that we know of and you weren’t in the house raising ONE of them, you were out cheating and lying,” Christian Walker replied in a since-deleted tweet. “If you loved your kids you’d be raising them instead of running for a senate race to boost your ego.”

On Tuesday, however, Christian Walker added some choice words for the GOP political machine facilitating his father’s run, saying that the enablers did so without regard for what he and his mother have endured in their relationship with the NFL legend.

“When you all have been calling me saying, ‘Is this true about your dad? Gosh, we’re not gonna win Georgia.’ That’s on you. You have no idea what I’ve been through in my life. You have no idea what me and my mom have survived,” the 23-year-old said.

He elaborated on those communications with Republican handlers in the second video.

“We were told at the beginning of this, he was gonna get ahead of his past, hold himself accountable, all of these different things. And that would’ve been fine. Go ahead. He didn’t do any of that,” he said.

“Everything’s been downplayed, everything’s been cutting corners. And who, whose expense is that at? Me, my mom. As we’re chased down by the media, we’re terrorized, all these different things. People are questioning my authenticity. I’m done. Don’t lie.”

Christian also addressed Democrats who he says have criticized him as a hypocrite for supporting his father while calling out other men for their own marital indiscretions. He inverted that attack, saying that his criticisms of others were always implicit criticisms of his dad.

“And then for people on the left to act as though I’m responsible for all of the things that he has done. I’ve talked about fathers, I’ve talked about all these [things] because they’ve been close to me, because they matter to me because I went through it. That’s why I’ve talked about it,” he said.

“So when you say, well talk about your dad? But I am. I’m saying this behavior is atrocious. Don’t come for me. You don’t have to like my politics. You don’t have to like me. You don't have to. I’m just saying I’m done with the lies,” Christian Walker said.