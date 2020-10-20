Hey, SNL: Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden Just Isn’t Working

Some years back, Jim Carrey’s team reached out to me about placing an op-ed in The Daily Beast. The piece, written by Carrey, discussed the supposed dangers of vaccines, including the MMR vaccine, and connected them to autism. We chose to err on the side of settled science and rejected the column, viewing it as irresponsible at best and dangerous at worst—given that the medical community has roundly concluded vaccines are safe and do not cause autism. Carrey eventually placed the column in The Huffington Post, an outlet that ran an extraordinary number of anti-vaxx pieces (and has since taken many of them down).

While a number of others celebrities have flirted with or outright endorsed anti-vaxx conspiracies—including Donald Trump, who tweeted in 2014, “Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn’t feel good and changes - AUTISM. Many such cases!”—Carrey has made it his cause célèbre, penning op-eds, firing off tweets to his millions of followers (including one where he used a photo—and misrepresented the diagnosis of—an autistic boy without their consent), hosting an anti-vaxx march on Washington, and calling Gov. Jerry Brown a “fascist” over a 2015 California vaccination law. He’s become the Hollywood face of the anti-science movement, which is why it’s rather strange that Saturday Night Live chose to cast him as the foil to Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump.

We are still in the throes of a global pandemic that has claimed over 220,000 Americans, thanks in no small part to President Trump’s careless response to COVID-19—one that prioritized his re-election hopes over people’s lives. And, as we enter the election home stretch, his Democratic opponent Joe Biden has repeatedly cast himself as the pro-science candidate who will “listen to the scientists.” This juxtaposition was on full display during Carrey’s Oct. 3 SNL debut—a reenactment of the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden.