Hill City Cut 30% Off Some of Its Best-Selling Summer Activewear

Ever since Gap launched luxury activewear brand Hill City last year, its high-function and great looking menswear has made it into our roundups, from the best athleisure pants to travel apparel and running guides. And right now, Hill City marked down some of its best-sellers by 30%.

Get Hill City’s quick-drying and anti-odor Everyday Supima Tee for $26 or get sweaty with the Bodymap Train Tee for $33 during the sale. The Bodymap is made of durable and sustainably-sourced TENCEL fabric that dries quickly, wicks sweat away, and also fights odors — you can get it in Burgundy, Dark Grey Heather, Marine Blue Heather, and Medium Grey Heather. Your legs will breathe easier with the 8'' X-Purpose Short, on sale for $40 and designed for gyms and hot streets alike. The shorts stretch four ways, repel water, and stay wrinkle-resistant. They also include a hidden zippered pocket for your valuables. Or grab a pair of the Hybrid Trail Pants for $75 — they stretch four ways and their mostly nylon fabric is micro-perforated to help your body release its heat into the ether. And if you’re wisely already on the lookout for fall deals, the sale also covers a handful of every day and training-specific jackets and hoodies. For a wardrobe upgrade that looks good and works for this summer’s mad heatwave, this deal is a more affordable path to high-quality apparel. Shop at Hill City >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.