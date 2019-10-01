Hillary Clinton: Gutsiest Thing I’ve Ever Done Was ‘Stay in My Marriage’

Former first lady Hillary Clinton gave what might be her most honest answer on Tuesday morning, telling Good Morning America that the gutsiest thing she ever personally did was to stay in her marriage with former President Bill Clinton.

Appearing on the ABC morning news show along with her daughter, Chelsea, to promote their new book, The Book of Gutsy Women, Clinton was presented with one final question at the end of the friendly chat.

“Can I ask what’s the gutsiest thing you've ever done?” GMA host Amy Robach wondered.

“Oh boy, I think the gutsiest thing personally—make the decision to stay in my marriage,” Clinton flatly responded.

“Publicly, politically—run for president,” she added. “And keep going. Just get up every day and keep going.”

“I love it,” Robach reacted before asking Clinton’s daughter the same question.

“Oh goodness, I think I’m so overwhelmed by my mother’s answer that I’m a bit out of words,” Chelsea replied as her mother laughed. “And I’m just so proud to be her daughter.”

Clinton talking about staying in her marriage with the former president was obviously referencing the very public embarrassment she faced in the late ’90s over her husband’s sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which resulted in his impeachment and near-removal from office.

Bill Clinton also admitted to other extramarital affairs, specifically with Gennifer Flowers, and has been accused of other instances of infidelity and sexual misconduct.