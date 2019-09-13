Hillary Hunters Raise $72 Million. She Still Isn’t President.

President Donald Trump has been a financial windfall for a number of political organizations that identify closely with his brand. And few have benefited more in the Trump era than the legal-advocacy group Judicial Watch.

Newly released financial records show contributions to Judicial Watch nearly doubled from 2015 to 2018. Last year, the group took in nearly $72 million. At the end of the year, it reported sitting on net assets of $110 million.

That’s an incredible war chest for a political nonprofit, a level usually enjoyed only by the most prestigious and established organizations. Contributions to Judicial Watch last year were only about $8 million shy of those to the Heritage Foundation, for decades the conservative movement’s flagship think tank.