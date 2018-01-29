Hillary Clinton Roasts Trump at the Grammys by Narrating ‘Fire and Fury’

Save the white roses artists wore in support of the Time’s Up movement, a vague Kesha-introducing speech by Janelle Monae about the scourge of inequality women face (that somehow failed to mention the alleged cycle of abuse Kesha suffered at the hands of Dr. Luke), and a self-congratulatory performance by U2 in front of the Statue of Liberty, the 2018 Grammy Awards had thus far been largely devoid of politics.

That changed with a little cameo courtesy of Hillary Clinton.

The people’s champ appeared on “Music’s Biggest Night” during a pre-taped sketch that had host James Corden holding spoken-word auditions for Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff’s bestselling book (novel?) about the chaotic Trump administration.

There was Cher discussing Trump’s Just for Men-style “combover”; Snoop Dogg reading a passage on Trump’s inauguration, assuring the audience he was not in attendance; Cardi B hilariously going over how Trump goes to bed “with a cheeseburger,” adding, “I can’t believe this! This is how he really lives his life?!” And then, last but not least, Corden brought on Trump’s Democratic opponent, Clinton.

“He had a longtime fear of being poisoned—one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s: Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made,” read the would-be commander in chief.

She then turned to Corden and said, “The Grammy’s in the bag?”

As Corden noted, the bit received perhaps the biggest cheer of the night—unsurprising, given how the Grammys were held in the heart of Manhattan at Madison Square Garden, a borough that voted overwhelmingly in favor of Clinton despite Trump calling it home.