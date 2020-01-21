Hillary: Bernie Is Just a Career Politician and ‘Nobody Likes Him’

Hillary Clinton has taken herself off the sidelines of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination with a brutal condemnation of Sen. Bernie Sanders, his campaign team, and his supporters.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote the upcoming Hulu documentary, Hillary, Clinton made it absolutely clear she wants Sanders nowhere near the 2020 nomination. She accused him and his team of relentlessly attacking Democratic women, and threw her support behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has faced abuse for claiming Sanders told her during a private meeting that a woman couldn’t win the election.

The Hollywood Reporter interviewer read back a quote to Clinton from the Hulu documentary that is a full-throttled attack on Sanders. Clinton is quoted as saying: “[Sanders] was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Asked if that assessment still stood, Clinton said yes and then went further. She refused to say whether she would endorse him if her party chose him as its 2020 candidate, but made it clear that she hoped that would not happen by launching a stinging attack on the entire Sanders 2020 operation.

“It’s not only him, it’s the culture around him,” said Clinton. “It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture—not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.”

Clinton went on to accuse Sanders of giving his supporters tacit approval to go after female nominees such as Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris by giving them “a wink.” She appeared to discourage people from voting for Sanders on that basis, saying: “I think that that’s a pattern that people should take into account when they make their decisions.”

Clinton became particularly heated when asked about the claim from Warren that Sanders told her a woman couldn’t win the presidency. Sanders has denied the claim and it was a flashpoint of last week’s televised debate, when Warren confronted Sanders in the aftermath of the event.

Clinton first pointed out that the premise of the claim, that a woman couldn’t win, was untrue because she won the primaries in 2016 and got around three million more votes than Trump later that year. But, turning again to Sanders, Clinton said his campaign had “gone after Elizabeth [Warren] with a very personal attack on her” after her disclosure.

“If it were a one-off, you might say, ‘OK, fine,’” said Clinton. “But he said I was unqualified. I had a lot more experience than he did, and got a lot more done than he had, but that was his attack on me. I just think people need to pay attention because we want, hopefully, to elect a president who’s going to try to bring us together, and not either turn a blind eye, or actually reward the kind of insulting, attacking, demeaning, degrading behavior that we’ve seen from this current administration.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Clinton said she had talked to Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and “practically everybody” who either has run for the Democratic nomination or is still running. When asked if Sanders was excluded from that, she confirmed, by a nod of the head, that he wasn’t.

Asked what advice she’s given, Clinton said she told the female candidates: “You can run the best campaign, but you’re going to have to be even better than your best campaign to overcome some of the unfairness that will be directed at you as a woman.”

The Sanders campaign has been approached for comment.